Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 223,708 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,199,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,708 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for approximately 0.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $465,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 554,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 131,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,992,000 after buying an additional 67,086 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after buying an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.48. The company had a trading volume of 520,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.55. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $74.90 and a 52 week high of $128.63.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.