Schroder Investment Management Group Has $157.14 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 638,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $157,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.01. 3,594,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.80.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

