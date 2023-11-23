Schroder Investment Management Group Has $556.84 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,379,455 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,528,983 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco makes up approximately 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $556,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 165,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 110,620 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.8% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 9,314,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 830,335 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 749.4% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,239,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,645 shares during the last quarter.

ITUB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,238,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,471,406. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.76%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

