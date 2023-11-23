Schroder Investment Management Group Has $640.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761,897 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.19% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $640,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $457.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,821. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $353.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.43 and a 200 day moving average of $438.34.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

