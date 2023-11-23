Schroder Investment Management Group Has $673.18 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,334 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.18% of Mastercard worth $673,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total transaction of $1,346,984.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total transaction of $1,346,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $410.33. 1,968,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,429. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.