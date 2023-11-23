Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,405,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,902 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.6% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.25% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,128,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $595.09. 2,052,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,387. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The company has a market capitalization of $564.92 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total value of $35,243,045.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,312,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,611,487,122.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares in the company, valued at $55,611,487,122.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,231 shares of company stock worth $20,880,573,165. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.