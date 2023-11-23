Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 48,955 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 483,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,955 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.9% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,306,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Booking by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,752,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Booking by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 6,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 16.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Booking by 2.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG traded down $15.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,130.00. 192,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,048. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,907.38 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,002.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2,903.26. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

