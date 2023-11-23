Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 94,031 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,085,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94,031 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Alibaba Group worth $173,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,404,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,982,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,541,662. The company has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $74.68 and a 1 year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

