Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,624. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.91.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

