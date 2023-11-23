Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $123.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

