Seele-N (SEELE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Seele-N has a total market cap of $568,246.63 and $1,365.56 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 94.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,252.55 or 0.99999264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011453 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000741 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002429 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,365.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.