Sei Investments Co. Acquires 51,558 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,558 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Fortive worth $51,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 4.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 2.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fortive by 31.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

