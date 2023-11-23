Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.40% of Snap-on worth $60,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $274.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $220.21 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

