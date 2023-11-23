Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,855,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $60,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,335 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,339 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,519,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,436,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after buying an additional 2,849,764 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

