Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Tyler Technologies worth $57,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 307.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 44.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $225,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $411.87 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $426.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,223 shares of company stock worth $17,442,076. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

