Sei Investments Co. Buys 49,106 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $52,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

