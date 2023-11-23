Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $60,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 55.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $274.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.72. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $220.21 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

