Sei Investments Co. Has $46.98 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,325,181 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 239,410 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $46,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $488,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,130.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $488,867.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,469. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMH opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

