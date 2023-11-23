Sei Investments Co. Has $52.44 Million Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,859 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $52,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 39.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $225,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,056 shares in the company, valued at $20,311,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Up 0.2 %

NOVT stock opened at $144.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.87. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on NOVT

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.