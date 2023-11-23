Sei Investments Co. Has $54.50 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.39% of UDR worth $54,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $87,720,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.63%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

