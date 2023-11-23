Sei Investments Co. Has $58.90 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,019 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Bio-Techne worth $58,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 15.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 47.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 33.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

