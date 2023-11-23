Sei Investments Co. Has $61.94 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 917,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,280 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $61,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 821.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $67.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

