Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,989 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $138.39 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.