Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.52% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $52,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock opened at $224.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

