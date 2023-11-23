Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,709 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.59% of Americold Realty Trust worth $51,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLD. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

