Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,543 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $55,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after buying an additional 1,798,649 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,622,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,943,000 after buying an additional 1,598,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS stock opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.73. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.29%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

