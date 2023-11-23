Sei Investments Co. Sells 25,280 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 917,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,280 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.82% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $61,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,497,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,131 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 751,531 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,193,000 after acquiring an additional 434,479 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.