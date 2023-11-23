Sei Investments Co. Sells 25,987 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $46,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 318.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Shares of CNI opened at $113.78 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

