Sei Investments Co. Sells 273,193 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 273,193 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of D.R. Horton worth $62,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,060,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.2 %

DHI opened at $127.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

