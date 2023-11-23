Sei Investments Co. Sells 31,834 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,834 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $49,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cencora by 145.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cencora by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,122,000 after acquiring an additional 499,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,356,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $199.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.14. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $200.54.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

