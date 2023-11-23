Sei Investments Co. Sells 45,543 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,543 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.44% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $55,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,265,000 after acquiring an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,572,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,474,000 after acquiring an additional 837,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $69.74 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

