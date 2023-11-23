Sei Investments Co. Sells 82,543 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,543 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $58,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $150.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.83 and a 200-day moving average of $165.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

