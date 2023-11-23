Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Martin Purcell Acquires 7,800 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.77 per share, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 399,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,031.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Paul Martin Purcell acquired 1,280 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $13,990.40.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $60.71 million and a P/E ratio of 20.11.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

