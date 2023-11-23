Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) Insider Cameron Fox Sells 143,034 Shares

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG – Get Free Report) insider Cameron Fox sold 143,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.68), for a total transaction of A$147,038.95 ($96,736.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Shaver Shop Group Company Profile

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retailing of personal care and grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, head shavers, manual shavers, oral care, massage and wellness, and skincare and haircare products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage and exercise, and fragrance products for women.

