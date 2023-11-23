Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $141.39

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.39 and traded as high as $163.49. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $161.65, with a volume of 833 shares traded.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,969,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

