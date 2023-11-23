Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Staffan Encrantz Buys 41,085 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) Director Staffan Encrantz bought 41,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 346,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Staffan Encrantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Staffan Encrantz bought 79,234 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $178,276.50.

On Friday, November 17th, Staffan Encrantz purchased 126,664 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $277,394.16.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Staffan Encrantz bought 3,462 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,924.00.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of SGHT opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sight Sciences by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 507,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

SGHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

See Also

