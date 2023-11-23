Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Oded Edelman Sells 6,800 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $548,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oded Edelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

On Wednesday, November 15th, Oded Edelman sold 7,469 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $628,516.35.

On Monday, October 23rd, Oded Edelman sold 6,600 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $473,880.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $496,264.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $512,516.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $81.74 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $84.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.11.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.