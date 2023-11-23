Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Shares Down 9%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 6,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 199,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Sio Gene Therapies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 12,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 1,669.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,284 shares in the last quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

