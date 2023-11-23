Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $629.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 629 ($7.87) and traded as high as GBX 693.30 ($8.67). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 683 ($8.54), with a volume of 192,704 shares trading hands.

Smart Metering Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 630.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 689.53. The company has a market capitalization of £924.46 million, a PE ratio of 6,227.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Smart Metering Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.32 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $7.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 27,272.73%.

About Smart Metering Systems

In other news, insider Tim Mortlock bought 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 612 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($62,547.58). Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company owns, installs, and manages carbon reduction assets. It also engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

