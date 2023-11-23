SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 65 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.96.

About SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF

The Guinness Atkinson SmartETFs Marketing Technology ETF (MRAD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to companies globally that provide support or enable advancements in advertising and marketing technology. Securities are typically equally weighted.

