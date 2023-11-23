SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives Outperform Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for SNDL’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SNDL from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SNDL
SNDL Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SNDL
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 104.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 494,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in SNDL by 382.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 359,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 285,306 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SNDL in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SNDL in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SNDL during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000.
SNDL Company Profile
SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SNDL
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.