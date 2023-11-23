SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives Outperform Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for SNDL’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SNDL from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

SNDL stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.87. SNDL has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 104.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 494,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in SNDL by 382.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 359,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 285,306 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SNDL in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SNDL in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SNDL during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

