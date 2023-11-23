S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) SVP Christopher Craig Sells 1,606 Shares

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $423,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,880.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SPGI opened at $415.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.21 and a 200-day moving average of $383.08. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $131.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
