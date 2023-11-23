Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.56 and last traded at $57.56. 252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPXSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,145 ($114.41) to GBX 8,805 ($110.16) in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($143.88) to £111 ($138.87) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £121.50 ($152.01) to £117 ($146.38) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.2567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

