Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Jack Sinclair Sells 61,092 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,552,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

