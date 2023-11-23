SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $12.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.41.

SSR Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $11.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 9.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,115,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,513,000 after buying an additional 1,992,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,922,000 after buying an additional 1,575,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,041,000 after buying an additional 198,752 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,316,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,694,000 after buying an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,644,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,455,000 after buying an additional 111,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

