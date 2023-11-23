Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Sara Kelly Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $103.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,831,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,199. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

