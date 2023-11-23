Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Sara Kelly Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $103.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,831,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,199. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

