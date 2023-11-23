Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,833,216 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 323,093 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $676,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $103.44. 4,831,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,038,199. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

