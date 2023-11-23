STASIS EURO (EURS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $135.06 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $135.06 million and $1.94 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

