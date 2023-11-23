Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:STC opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $601.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

