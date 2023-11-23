Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $377.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 377 ($4.72) and traded as low as GBX 377 ($4.72). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.72), with a volume of 19,805 shares changing hands.
Stock Spirits Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £754 million and a P/E ratio of 27.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 377 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30.
About Stock Spirits Group
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.
Further Reading
